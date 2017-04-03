Royals unveil new food options, stadium renovations at Kauffman
The Royals unveiled some new food offerings available at Kauffman Stadium today, including a BBQ pulled-pork patty melt sandwich topped with fried onions, shredded cheese, a funnel cake, and a jalapeno popper. New at @Royals Games: Pulled Pork Patty Melt with funnel cake, BBQ pork, fried onions, cheese, bacon & a jalapeA o popper pic.twitter.com/G7CqGz9IKC New at @Royals games: The Sunrise Dog pic.twitter.com/CtFNNI4bQo You can also buy this Chicken Bacon Smoke Stak, a generous serving of waffle fries topped with smoked chicken, bacon creme sauce, red pepper relish, scallions and sour cream.
