Royals, Twins game rescheduled due to rain
Flood Warning issued April 29 at 2:05PM CDT expiring April 30 at 2:05PM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline Flood Warning issued April 29 at 2:05PM CDT expiring May 2 at 2:47PM CDT in effect for: Carroll Flood Warning issued April 29 at 11:37AM CDT expiring May 1 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Ray Flood Warning issued April 29 at 11:06AM CDT expiring April 30 at 2:06AM CDT in effect for: Bates, Vernon Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:30AM CDT expiring May 6 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:30AM CDT expiring April 30 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:30AM CDT expiring April 30 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray Flood Warning issued April 29 at 10:30AM CDT expiring April 30 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning issued ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC