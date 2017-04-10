Royals trio leaving to receive Series...

Royals trio leaving to receive Series rings

7 hrs ago

The Royals' trio of Travis Wood , Jason Hammel and Jorge Soler is getting set for a short, but special, road trip. The logistics came together neatly so that Wood, Hammel and Soler -- members of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs -- will be able to return to Wrigley Field on Monday night to accept their championship rings in front of the fans who celebrated the end of a 108-year title drought last fall.

