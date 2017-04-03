Royals Top 30 prospects starting assi...

Royals Top 30 prospects starting assignments

Yesterday

With the 2017 season getting started, here's a look at where the Kansas City Royals' Top 30 prospects are projected to start the season: Team to watch Triple-A Omaha features one of the game's hardest-throwing starters in right-hander Josh Staumont, who has hit 102 mph with his fastball and led the Minors in strikeout rate in 2016. The Storm Chasers also feature the system's best power hitter , best on-base guy , best defender and owner of its best slider .

