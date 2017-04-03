Royals series preview: The Houston Astros

With both teams entering action this weekend with starts dramatically different than each enjoyed in 2016, the Kansas City Royals head to Minute Maid Park to face the American League West leading Houston Astros . No one needs reminding how terribly the Royals' season has started, but the Astros have opened the season 3-1, the exact opposite of the 1-3 mark with which they opened last year en route to a dismal 17-28 start which buried their playoff hopes.

