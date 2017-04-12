The Royals made a pair of moves to fortify their beleaguered bullpen, recalling left-hander Scott Alexander and right-hander Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday Royals recall Alexander, Junis to help struggling bullpen The Royals made a pair of moves to fortify their beleaguered bullpen, recalling left-hander Scott Alexander and right-hander Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oYDzjG KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of moves to fortify their struggling bullpen, recalling left-hander Scott Alexander and right-hander Jake Junis from Triple-A Omaha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.