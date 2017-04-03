Royals rally past Houston

Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo homer early and Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez both went deep during a six-run eighth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals rally for a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night. The Royals trailed 2-1 and managed just two hits off Dallas Keuchel before Luke Gregerson took over for the eighth.

