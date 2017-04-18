Royals prospect Kyle Zimmer leaves minor-league start because of shoulder soreness
Royals pitching prospect Kyle Zimmer exited his start Thursday after just one inning because of "soreness in his shoulder," according to Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo. Zimmer was starting for Class AAA Omaha in a road game in Round Rock, Texas.
