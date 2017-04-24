Royals' next wave of prospects heatin...

Royals' next wave of prospects heating up

The Royals are caught in the depths of a seven-game losing streak, but the situation is much brighter below. Kansas City has several Minor Leaguers -- many of whom represent the next wave of prospects knocking on the big league door -- who are off to a solid start.

