Royals' 3 jacks aren't enough to slow Astros
Royals reliever Matt Strahm walked Evan Gattis with two out and the bases loaded in the 12th inning, handing the Astros a 5-4 win on Sunday to snap their three-game losing streak. "I knew a walk would win it, a hit would win it," said Gattis, who had two hits and walked three times.
