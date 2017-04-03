Royals' 3 jacks aren't enough to slow Astros

Royals reliever Matt Strahm walked Evan Gattis with two out and the bases loaded in the 12th inning, handing the Astros a 5-4 win on Sunday to snap their three-game losing streak. "I knew a walk would win it, a hit would win it," said Gattis, who had two hits and walked three times.

