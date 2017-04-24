Pull-happy Royals altering approach a...

Pull-happy Royals altering approach at plate

21 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

As the Royals continue to search for answers to their prolonged offensive slump -- they have scored two runs or fewer in nine of their last 10 games before Friday -- some of their hitters have begun altering their approach. First baseman Eric Hosmer , for example, started trying to go opposite field during the recent series in Chicago.

