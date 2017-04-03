Play ball! Opening day in majors, Cub...

Play ball! Opening day in majors, Cubs begin title defense

Before the World Series champion Chicago Cubs took the field and after the New York Yankees lost their sixth straight opener, Bumgarner struck. The San Francisco ace, known for his dominant pitching in October, provided an opening day jolt by hitting not one, but two home runs Sunday for the Giants.

