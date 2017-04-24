Parker Morin, Corey Toups collect key...

Parker Morin, Corey Toups collect key hits in Storm Chasers' 7-5 victory over Baby Cakes

Read more: The Advocate

Parker Morin hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Corey Toups hit a two-run single in the eighth, both giving Omaha three-run leads as the Storm Chasers defeated the Baby Cakes 7-5 Tuesday at the Shrine on Airline. The Storm Chasers gained a split of the four-game series.

