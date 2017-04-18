Panik delivers as Giants beat Royals 2-1 in 11 innings

Joe Panik hit an RBI single with two outs in the 11th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night to begin their two-game interleague set. Nick Hundley doubled off Scott Alexander , the Royals' fifth reliever of the night, before Panik's sharp liner dropped in front of centre fielder Lorenzo Cain to score the go-ahead run.

