Need for speed? Yost tabs Gore

Need for speed? Yost tabs Gore

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Kansas City Royals

Other than the surprising development of Raul Mondesi grabbing the starting job at second base, the other eyebrow raiser on the Royals' opening roster was the appearance of speedy, one-dimensional Terrance Gore for the second straight season. Of course, some of the decision to put Gore on the OD roster was based on the injury to Jorge Soler , who is on the 10-day disabled list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC