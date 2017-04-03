Need for speed? Yost tabs Gore
Other than the surprising development of Raul Mondesi grabbing the starting job at second base, the other eyebrow raiser on the Royals' opening roster was the appearance of speedy, one-dimensional Terrance Gore for the second straight season. Of course, some of the decision to put Gore on the OD roster was based on the injury to Jorge Soler , who is on the 10-day disabled list.
