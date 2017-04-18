Moustakas T-shirts raise money for ACE30 fund
Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Charlie Hustle have teamed up with Pepsi to raise money for the Royals Charities ACE 30 Memorial Fund in memory of Yordano Ventura. Ventura passed away after a car wreck in January.
