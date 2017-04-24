Matt Davidson's career night drives 12-1 White Sox victory over Royals

That could explain why the White Sox designated hitter stepped to the plate Monday night against Royals left-hander Jason Vargas after sitting out four straight games and immediately rediscovered his hot bat. Davidson homered to right-center field in the second inning to kick off his three-hit, four-RBI night in a 12-1 victory over the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.