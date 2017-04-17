Marcus Semien goes on DL, A's call up Chad Pinder

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien throws to first for the double play hit into by Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer after forcing Lorenzo Cain out as second during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. less Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien throws to first for the double play hit into by Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer after forcing Lorenzo Cain out as second during the first inning of a baseball game ... more For the first time in his career, Marcus Semien is on the disabled list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.