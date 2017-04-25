Leury Garcia, Todd Frazier help White Sox top Royals 10-5

Leury Garcia's versatility to play several infield and outfield positions was one of the qualities that helped the 26-year-old utility man earn a White Sox roster spot out of spring training. But as rookie center fielder Jacob May attempts to find his big-league footing, Sox manager Rick Renteria has turned to Garcia to start on a more regular basis - Garcia's first time seeing April action in three years.

