Leading Off: Scherzer ready; Wheeler, Ryu returns to majors
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, left, waves after receiving the National League Cy Young Award from Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, before an opening day baseball game against the Miami Marlins, at Nationals Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Washington. less Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, left, waves after receiving the National League Cy Young Award from Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, before an opening day baseball game ... more Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi drops his bat after striking out in the eighth inning of the teams baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC