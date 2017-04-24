Leading Off: Sale vs Yanks; Thor vs Dickey; injuries pile up

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, top, reacts after making an error hit by Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Chicago. Houston Astros' Teoscar Hernandez is carted off the field during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.