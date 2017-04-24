Leading Off: Sale vs Yanks; Thor vs Dickey; injuries pile up
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, top, reacts after making an error hit by Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Chicago. Houston Astros' Teoscar Hernandez is carted off the field during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC