Leading Off: MLB sorts out trouble in Baltimore, Minnesota

The gold-tinted hair of Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is seen as Perez walks up for an at-bat in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, April 21, 2017. Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes walks off the field after being ejected for throwing at Manny Machado during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.