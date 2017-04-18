Kendrys Morales meets back up with Chris Sale in AL East
After spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central, Morales thought that when he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent, he would escape repeated exposure to Chris Sale. Instead, Sale was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Red Sox, an AL East rival of the Blue Jays.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
