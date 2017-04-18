Kendrys Morales meets back up with Ch...

Kendrys Morales meets back up with Chris Sale in AL East

23 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

After spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central, Morales thought that when he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent, he would escape repeated exposure to Chris Sale. Instead, Sale was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Red Sox, an AL East rival of the Blue Jays.

