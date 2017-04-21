KC Royals bringing Jorge Bonifacio to The Show

One could read the KC Royals call-up of Jorge Bonifacio -less than 12 hours after a joyless 13-inning affair in the opener against the Texas Rangers in which the offense could not muster a single run despite a strong start from Danny Duffy and sterling performances from different arms out of the bullpen-as nothing less than panic. I say it's a move that had to happen now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kings of Kauffman.