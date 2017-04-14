Junis makes Major League debut with KC
After being drafted by the Royals in the 29th round after his senior year at Rock Falls High School and making a stop at every level of KC's farm system, Jake Junis made it to the Major Leagues this week. Rock Falls native Jake Junis made his Major League debut on Wednesday for the Royals.
