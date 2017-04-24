Hosmer liner symbolizes unlucky trip

It goes to show what kind of slump the Royals are in right now when struggling first baseman Eric Hosmer rips a line drive at 112.9 mph -- the second-hardest ball he has hit this season, according to Not only an out, but a game-changing out: Hosmer's lineout to left in the fifth inning came with the Royals down, 2-1, with two out and two on. The Royals eventually lost, "It's frustrating, but we have to continue to stick with it," Hosmer said.

