Hosmer liner symbolizes unlucky trip

It goes to show what kind of slump the Royals are in right now when struggling first baseman Eric Hosmer rips a line drive at 112.9 mph -- the second-hardest ball he has hit this season, according to Not only an out, but a game-changing out: Hosmer's lineout to left in the fifth inning came with the Royals down, 2-1, with two out and two on. The Royals eventually lost, "It's frustrating, but we have to continue to stick with it," Hosmer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.