Hank Azaria delivers a play-by-play comedy with 'Brockmire'

When baritone baseball announcers such as Vin Scully or Bob Uecker weren't at work, did they still speak in ball parkisms? Apparently actor, comedian and show creator Hank Azaria also pondered this question, and IFC's "Brockmire" is the indirect result. With Azaria's fictional character Jim Brockmire, the play-by-play monologue continues outside the stadium - be it at the bar, in the bedroom or within the confines of his own head.

