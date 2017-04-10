Hahn's 7 K's, Rajai's jack can't slow Royals

Left-hander Jason Vargas silenced the A's through 7 2/3 innings and the struggling Royals' offense mustered just enough to beat right-hander Jesse Hahn in a 3-1 victory on Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium. Vargas gave up four hits while walking one and striking out eight as the Royals snapped a three-game losing streak.

