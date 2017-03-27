Gomez, Choo lead Rangers past Royals in spring finale
Beltre will go on the disabled list to begin his 20th major league season, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said after Texas beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 to end the teams' exhibition schedule on Saturday. Tightness in his right calf was too much for Beltre to overcome.
