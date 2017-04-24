Giants' Madison Bumgarner to talk about his dirt bike accident, injuries
APRIL 19: Starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Kansas City Royals' in the fifth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
