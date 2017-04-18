Gallo, Chirinos each homer twice as Rangers top Royals 6-2
Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo jogs home after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Nathan Karns, rear, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, April 21, 2017. The homer was Gallo's second of the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC