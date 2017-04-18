Eyeing 8-man 'pen, KC may recall Strahm

With Royals manager Ned Yost expressing interest in expanding to an eight-man bullpen, the team is closely following the progress of lefty Matt Strahm , who was sent to Triple-A Omaha after struggling with his command in three early outings for Kansas City. Strahm posted a 47.25 ERA with six walks in just 1 1/3 innings for the Royals in the first week of the season.

