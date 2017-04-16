Escobar single in 9th, Royals top Angels 1-0, 4th win in row
Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their fourth straight win Escobar single in 9th, Royals top Angels 1-0, 4th win in row Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their fourth straight win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ogzHq7 Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar hits a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to win a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 1-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC