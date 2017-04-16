Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their fourth straight win Escobar single in 9th, Royals top Angels 1-0, 4th win in row Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their fourth straight win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ogzHq7 Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar hits a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to win a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 1-0.

