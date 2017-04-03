Escobar has huge day in surprise start

After starting shortstop Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in an Opening Day win on Monday, it was a surprise to see Eduardo Escobar in the lineup at shortstop against the Royals on Wednesday. Twins manager Paul Molitor said the rationale was simple -- he wanted to get Escobar into a game early in the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.