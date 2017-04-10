Duffy pitches gem as Royals beat Angels 7-1
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas, left, crosses the plate past Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado to score on a ground-out by Eric Hosmer during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. less Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas, left, crosses the plate past Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado to score on a ground-out by Eric Hosmer during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 14, ... more Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC