Danny Duffy allowed three hits over seven innings and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 Duffy pitches gem as Royals beat Angels 7-1 Danny Duffy allowed three hits over seven innings and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oJbw77 Los Angeles Angels' Yunel Escobar slides home past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a single by Mike Trout during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.