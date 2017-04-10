Cotton dazzles as A's spoil Royals' h...

Cotton dazzles as A's spoil Royals' home opener

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Flood Warning issued April 10 at 7:25PM CDT expiring April 11 at 10:11PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton Frost Advisory issued April 10 at 3:02PM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth Flood Warning issued April 10 at 1:40PM CDT expiring April 11 at 3:45PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 08: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals hits a home run in he eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC