Cotton dazzles as A's spoil Royals' home opener
Flood Warning issued April 10 at 7:25PM CDT expiring April 11 at 10:11PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton Frost Advisory issued April 10 at 3:02PM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth Flood Warning issued April 10 at 1:40PM CDT expiring April 11 at 3:45PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 08: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals hits a home run in he eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
