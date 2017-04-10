Cotton dazzles as A's spoil Royals' home opener with 2-0 win
Khris Davis hit a two-run homer, Jharel Cotton shut down Kansas City's anemic offense and the Oakland Athletics held on to spoil the Royals' home opener with a 2-0 victory Monday. Cotton gave up a single in the first and another in the sixth, but otherwise befuddled a Royals lineup that hasn't shown much punch.
