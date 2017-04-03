Buxton makes MLB's first 5-star catch of '17

Byron Buxton didn't waste any time showing off his defensive prowess, as the center fielder made the first five-star catch in the Majors this season, robbing the Royals' Alex Gordon with a diving catch in center to end the top of the third inning of Monday's Opening Day matchup. Gordon's liner to left off Ervin Santana had an exit velocity of 106 mph and traveled 289 feet, but Buxton made a great read and tracked it down to make a diving snare.

