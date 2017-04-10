Athletics at Royals: Series #3 Preview

The Royals really ought to thank the A's for being the catalyst that led to the Royals winning a world series and being baseball's most frustrating team to face for the duration of the late 2014 and 2015 seasons. After literal decades of mediocre-at-best and unwatchable-at-worst baseball coming from a team that shares a state with the most successful, best run franchise in the entire sport for the same timeframe, the Royals caught fire in the 2014 Wild Card play-in game that still stings the A's fanbase to this day.

