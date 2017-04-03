Astros win with walk in 12th against ...

Astros win with walk in 12th against Royals

4 hrs ago

Royals reliever Matt Strahm walked Evan Gattis with two out and the bases loaded in the 12th inning, handing the Astros a 5-4 win on Sunday to snap their three-game losing streak. Strahm's last pitch was high and allowed George Springer , who hit his third leadoff homer earlier in the series finale, to trot home from third base.

