Astros 1, Royals 5: Astros Can't Solv...

Astros 1, Royals 5: Astros Can't Solve Vargas, Fall in Series Opener

Though the Astros now hold a still-strong 3-2 record, their offense is yet to truly show up through 5 games. In Friday night's contest, they were completely stymied by journeyman starter Jason Vargas who allowed just one run in 6 frames while holding the Houston offense almost entirely in check.

