April 8: Astros vs. Royals
Houston Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez reacts after striking out during the second inning of an MLB baseball game at Minute Maid Park, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez reacts after striking out during the second inning of an MLB baseball game at Minute Maid Park, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC