Andrus' RBI single in 9th pushes Rangers past Royals 2-1

Rougned Odor got a stolen base when Elvis Andrus swung and missed on a hit-and-run play for the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the ninth inning. Andrus then got a game-winning RBI, knocking in Odor with a single as the Rangers beat Kansas City in their last at-bat for the second time in three games, winning 2-1 on Saturday night.

