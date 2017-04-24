Abreu not in lineup; hopes to return ...

Abreu not in lineup; hopes to return Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chicago White Sox

Jose Abreu was out of the White Sox starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Tigers due to a mild right hip flexor strain suffered during Wednesday's victory over the Royals. It had to be a tough absence for the first baseman, who is a .295 career hitter at Comerica Park with eight home runs and 20 RBIs, but out of the starting lineup didn't mean out of action to Abreu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Royals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Billy 1
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15) Sep '15 royalsblue 1
News First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14) Dec '14 dave 2
Royals Artwork (Nov '14) Nov '14 Hunt Art 1
See all Kansas City Royals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,664,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC