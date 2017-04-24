Abreu not in lineup; hopes to return Saturday
Jose Abreu was out of the White Sox starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Tigers due to a mild right hip flexor strain suffered during Wednesday's victory over the Royals. It had to be a tough absence for the first baseman, who is a .295 career hitter at Comerica Park with eight home runs and 20 RBIs, but out of the starting lineup didn't mean out of action to Abreu.
