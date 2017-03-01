Zastryzny pulled after taking liner off calf
Cubs starter Rob Zastryzny was scheduled to throw three innings on Thursday, but the lefty took a comebacker off his right calf and exited a little earlier as a precautionary measure. Zastryzny started against the Reds and was hit on the leg by Hernan Iribarren to open the third.
