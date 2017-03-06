Yost impressed with next wave of hitters

One of the many bright spots for Royals manager Ned Yost this camp has been the development of the organization's next wave of prospects. Yost and Royals officials have watched with a curious eye as top position prospects Hunter Dozier , Bubba Starling , Jorge Bonifacio and Raul Mondesi have made an impact here in the first half of Spring Training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Royals.