Venezuela's Salvador Perez done in WBC with knee injury
All-Star catcher Salvador Perez injured his left knee in a home-plate collision with Drew Butera, his backup with the Kansas City Royals, in a game between Venezuela and Italy and will be out for the rest of the World Baseball Classic. Italy's Butera stumbled into Perez, and the backstop held onto the ball to end the ninth inning with the score tied at 10. Butera appeared to try limiting contact with Perez but still fell into his left knee, and Perez struggled to put weight on the leg as he was helped off the field.
