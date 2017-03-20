Ttab Dismisses Mulit-Pronged Petition...

Ttab Dismisses Mulit-Pronged Petition to Cancel Royal Rita Registration for Frozen Cocktails

Tequila Cuervo petitioned for cancellation of a registration for the mark ROYAL RITA for "prepared frozen and non-frozen alcoholic cocktails; frozen and non-frozen alcoholic cocktail mixes," claiming that respondent does not sell alcoholic cocktails, does not use the mark on cocktail mixes, and does not own the mark. It also claimed that the mark is used only at a single location , that Respondent abandoned the mark through uncontrolled licensing, used the mark illegally, and committed fraud on the USPTO.

