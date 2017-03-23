The Red Report - Cody Reed
Cody Austin Reed was born in Memphis, TN on April 15, 1993, just one day after Brandon Finnegan , his teammate with both the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds . It seems Reed put on his baby shoes and moseyed just 16 miles south of the Memphis International Airport shortly thereafter, as he attended high school at Horn Lake High School just over the Tennessee/Mississippi border in - you guessed it - Horn Lake, MS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Royals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Royals have opened up extension talks with Salv... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Billy
|1
|Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Too little, too late: Royals can't escape from ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Royals Fans Should be Concerned about Greg Holland (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|royalsblue
|1
|First in Print: The case for downtown baseball (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|dave
|2
|Royals Artwork (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Hunt Art
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Royals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC