The Red Report - Cody Reed

Cody Austin Reed was born in Memphis, TN on April 15, 1993, just one day after Brandon Finnegan , his teammate with both the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds . It seems Reed put on his baby shoes and moseyed just 16 miles south of the Memphis International Airport shortly thereafter, as he attended high school at Horn Lake High School just over the Tennessee/Mississippi border in - you guessed it - Horn Lake, MS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.